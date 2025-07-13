- Strengths and weaknesses have been removed from coaches. Instead, coaches now have four new attributes: attack, defence, mentality, and penalty, making their profiles consistent with those of football teams. These attributes are factored into match result simulations.
- After each match, a coach’s attributes may be updated alongside the team’s.
Coach page:
https://simcups.com/coaches/active?page=1
