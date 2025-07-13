Today's update is a bit of a big, mixed bag. Lots of fixes this time, and lots of tweaks and new content. The although it might seem like the smallest part, the new facial feminisation surgery option look the longest to implement. All those tweaks to outfits and the wardrobe only took a day or so.



Surgery

The new surgical option is primarily aimed at transwomen characters, and is part of the ongoing push to add more and more options for body modification (and not only for trans). This option also works for non-trans characters, to make your features more feminine, if you wish. And, as ever, I continue to work on all the NPC content around these options. That's the hard part.

Supply

Also time consuming was working on all the mechanical tweaks around bundling and drug sales in Working the streets. This follows on from the previous update around the value of bundled goods, and allows much more flexibility in your sales. The Supply & demand requirements are now being systemised across all types of products and sales values, which gives a more consistent experience (before they were more or less arbitrary).

As you might have guessed, this is a prelude to a major overhaul of Working the streets, which will include many mechanical changes, new options, new opportunities to buy and sell and other bits and pieces, on top of the work to make everything consistent across the board. This is necessary for two things: the new mission content that's in the works, and putting Working the streets systems into the Projects and the Airport (it all needs to be working properly in the slums before replicating it elsewhere).

Full changelog

You can now get facial feminisation surgery via modifying yourself.

- Not if you're in a committed relationship yet.

- Masc to follow.

New Surgical recovery wound type replaces Body trauma where appropriate.

A relationship with Angelique no longer blocks breast creation.

Relationships with Irene or Angelique no longer block getting a split tongue.

- The rest to follow.

Crystal meth and MDMA both now bundle to Amphetamines .

Military grade and designer amphetamines now bundle to High grade amphetamines .

SVV, Blinx, delay spray and poppers now bundle to Party chems .

You can now hunt for an Edge dealer from Dealers of drugs .

You can now sell drug bundles of less than 20 units on Working the streets .

- Not implemented for all drugs yet

New mechanic for drug addiction: Gotta get high .

- Not implemented for all drugs yet

You can now bundle and sell phone apps (includes other software for now).

Three new one-off Bar stories .

You can now keep one obsession when Losing your obsession (costs credits and isn't without consequences).

There are some new Differences ( 77 permutations in total now).

Made some tweaks to Need calculations and levels.

Adjusted the State of dress calculation a little more.

Tweaked "Move the feeling" on high level mood cards to be a bit less spammable.

New mechanic: Strutting your stuff ; temporarily blocks Walking target .

Concealed clothing slot is now split into upper and lower parts.

Split out Outfit effects from Personal effects .

You can now Accentuate your features while getting changed (only available for a couple of quirks so far).

New clothing and quirk combos for Dressed to kill , Kitted out , Suits you (which is new) and Bad combo .

Some other outfit tweaks.

Some new items (including some previously previewed and a couple entirely new).

Filled in some gaps for talking to your contacts about body modification.

New artwork.