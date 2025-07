Social media

Hey folks!This BETA fixes a couple of issues. With these fixes in place the BETA is very stable, so feel free to try it for yourself!- starting a side-mission will no longer play the narration meant for the next main mission- fixed the garage door button not being assigned to a garage door on Politician's House- fixed light casters sometimes not updating their visuals when next to certain wall typesRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!