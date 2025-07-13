 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207031
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This BETA fixes a couple of issues. With these fixes in place the BETA is very stable, so feel free to try it for yourself!

'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- starting a side-mission will no longer play the narration meant for the next main mission
- fixed the garage door button not being assigned to a garage door on Politician's House
- fixed light casters sometimes not updating their visuals when next to certain wall types

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

