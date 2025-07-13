This BETA fixes a couple of issues. With these fixes in place the BETA is very stable, so feel free to try it for yourself!
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- starting a side-mission will no longer play the narration meant for the next main mission
- fixed the garage door button not being assigned to a garage door on Politician's House
- fixed light casters sometimes not updating their visuals when next to certain wall types
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
