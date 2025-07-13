 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207000
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added a Delphi section to the Vault.
  • Added Platform render loop setting to the Settings page.
  • Game menu buttons have been reordered.
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Some balance changes.
  • Performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3558191
  
