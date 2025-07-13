Changes
- Updated Death sound effects for all player and enemy units
- Added 'ESC' hotkey to pause and resume game
Fixes
- Fixed Day Night cycle timing being extremely short
- Updated Objects title text color
- Fixed music and ambient sound not pausing with game
- Fixed ambient sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished
- Fixed music sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished
v0.0.10-beta
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update