13 July 2025 Build 19206994 Edited 13 July 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
- Updated Death sound effects for all player and enemy units
- Added 'ESC' hotkey to pause and resume game

Fixes
- Fixed Day Night cycle timing being extremely short
- Updated Objects title text color
- Fixed music and ambient sound not pausing with game
- Fixed ambient sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished
- Fixed music sound not selecting a next clip to play after previous clip is finished

