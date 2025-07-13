v2 Update Notes
- Added Support for Over 20 New Languages: A much wider range of players can now experience the game in their native language. Global flight is now possible!
- Improved Graphics: Aircraft modeling, airspace details, and environmental effects have been improved. A more vibrant, realistic atmosphere awaits.
- Improved Flight Mechanics: More precise controls are offered for takeoff, landing, and maneuvering. The driving experience has been deepened with more realistic responses across different aircraft types.
- General Bug Fixes: All technical issues identified have been addressed based on player feedback, ensuring a more stable and seamless gameplay experience.
Changed files in this update