Added Support for Over 20 New Languages: A much wider range of players can now experience the game in their native language. Global flight is now possible!



Improved Graphics: Aircraft modeling, airspace details, and environmental effects have been improved. A more vibrant, realistic atmosphere awaits.



Improved Flight Mechanics: More precise controls are offered for takeoff, landing, and maneuvering. The driving experience has been deepened with more realistic responses across different aircraft types.



General Bug Fixes: All technical issues identified have been addressed based on player feedback, ensuring a more stable and seamless gameplay experience.



