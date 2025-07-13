 Skip to content
Major 13 July 2025 Build 19206980
The Ultimate Flight Simulator Pro v2 update reshapes the skies! This major update adds support for over 20 new languages to reach more players worldwide. Flight mechanics have also been made more realistic, and visual quality has been significantly improved.

v2 Update Notes
  • Added Support for Over 20 New Languages: A much wider range of players can now experience the game in their native language. Global flight is now possible!
  • Improved Graphics: Aircraft modeling, airspace details, and environmental effects have been improved. A more vibrant, realistic atmosphere awaits.
  • Improved Flight Mechanics: More precise controls are offered for takeoff, landing, and maneuvering. The driving experience has been deepened with more realistic responses across different aircraft types.
  • General Bug Fixes: All technical issues identified have been addressed based on player feedback, ensuring a more stable and seamless gameplay experience.

