 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206944 Edited 13 July 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Gamers,

We’ve got a small but meaningful update for all the controller players out there!

New: D-Pad Support for Movement
You can now use the D-Pad to move your character — not just the analog stick!

  • Ideal for precision movement in tight spaces

  • Great for those who prefer classic directional input

🛠️ Bug Fix: Load Game Dialog Not Closing

  • Fixed an issue where the Load Game dialog wouldn’t close after selecting a save file from the main menu (when using controller)

Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues and shared suggestions — your feedback directly improves The Darkblade every step of the way.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3731571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link