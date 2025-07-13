Hey Gamers,

We’ve got a small but meaningful update for all the controller players out there!

✅ New: D-Pad Support for Movement

You can now use the D-Pad to move your character — not just the analog stick!

Ideal for precision movement in tight spaces

Great for those who prefer classic directional input

🛠️ Bug Fix: Load Game Dialog Not Closing

Fixed an issue where the Load Game dialog wouldn’t close after selecting a save file from the main menu (when using controller)

Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues and shared suggestions — your feedback directly improves The Darkblade every step of the way.