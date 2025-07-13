Hey Gamers,
We’ve got a small but meaningful update for all the controller players out there!
✅ New: D-Pad Support for Movement
You can now use the D-Pad to move your character — not just the analog stick!
Ideal for precision movement in tight spaces
Great for those who prefer classic directional input
🛠️ Bug Fix: Load Game Dialog Not Closing
Fixed an issue where the Load Game dialog wouldn’t close after selecting a save file from the main menu (when using controller)
Thanks again to everyone who reported these issues and shared suggestions — your feedback directly improves The Darkblade every step of the way.
Changed files in this update