Finally the controller support is available. In some situation you have to use the mouse or keyboard, for example if you buy, sell or interact in any widgets. But you can walk, interact, drive and also work with excavators with the controller.

INFO Please delete the file "options.sav" in savegame folder to make sure the new controls are working. Also you can reset the options to default in the game.

%userprofile%/AppData/Local/GoldHunter/Saved/SaveGames

Localization

Help

Inputs

Images

Level Design

Activated

Added

Reworked

Functionality

Changed

Troubleshooting

Improvements

Savegame

What's planned for Next Updates?

Roadmap

Discord

Here you find your savegames. Just type this in your explorer.■ Added localization for language "portuguese"■ Added localization for language "polish"■ Added localization for language "norwegian"■ Added localization for language "swedish"■ Added localization for language "dutch"■ Added localization for language "finnish"■ Added more input help■ Added some missing help inputs■ Changed primary interaction (f) from hold to press■ Changed secondary interaction (e) from hold to press■ Added input "next slot" to select each slot from left to right■ Fixed error with show use wrong input keys for item "worklight01" with up and down■ Fixed error with show use wrong input keys for item "worklight02" with up and down■ Added images for controller inputs■ Changed images for keyboard inputs■ Changed images for mouse inputs■ Fixed some reported map issues■ Activated controller support■ Added secondary keybinding input to options■ Added setting "controller sensitivity" options■ Added setting "controller invert" options■ Added radial menu for primary interaction■ Added controller interaction to radial menus■ Reworked input system in options■ Added function to exit item camera mode with "escape"■ Added function to check current active device to refresh the help inputs■ Added function to toggle light for item "beacon01" without vehicle■ Added function to toggle light for item "beacon02" without vehicle■ Added function to toggle light for item "beacon03" without vehicle■ Added function to adjust width of buttons to fit the button text■ Added function to only can click on "load game" if any savegame exist■ Added function to reset options "general" to default■ Added function to reset options "input" to default■ Added function to reset options "video" to default■ Added function to reset options "audio" to default■ Changed gold balance (get more now)■ Increased distance limit for item "fuelspout01"■ Fixed error with not show the image of the input key in tutorials■ Fixed error with show percentages for item "bucket01" at wrong location if attached to item "goldtable01"■ Fixed error with show percentages for item "bucket02" at wrong location if attached to item "goldtable01"■ Fixed error with show percentages for item "bucket03" at wrong location if attached to item "goldtable01"■ Fixed error with show percentages for item "bucket04" at wrong location if attached to item "goldtable01"■ Fixed error with show percentages for item "bucket05" at wrong location if attached to item "goldtable01"■ Fixed error with can not turn light angle for item "worklight02" after drop the item■ Fixed error with has no mouse at last step for tutorial "weighingscale"■ Fixed error with can not continue tutorial "gold panning"■ Fixed error with item "minersmoss" get not dirty■ Fixed error with transfer only one type of material if timer continues everytime for item "hopperfeeder01"■ Fixed error with can not customize color for item "canister01"■ Fixed error with can not customize color for item "canister02"■ Fixed error with can not customize color for item "canister03"■ Fixed error with show wrong liter after fill item "canister01"■ Fixed error with show wrong liter after fill item "canister02"■ Fixed error with show wrong liter after fill item "canister03"■ Fixed error with item "worklight02" has collision with character camera■ Fixed error with bypass the distance limit for item "fuelspout01"■ Fixed error with can not interact in item camera if opened radial menu■ Fixed error with can sometimes not interact in radial menues■ Fixed error with collision issue if attach item "washingplant02" with attached sluice boxes to vehicle "lowloader01"■ Improved performance 1/6■ Improved game size (reduced ~ 140MB)■ Fixed error with not clear savegame name after delete a savegame to not get wrong message if create with the same name■ New vehicle system (in progress)■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots