 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206934 Edited 13 July 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated the game to support LAN play - this is not fully tested yet, hence inclusion in the playtest version rather than the main game. I would appreciate feedback regarding whether this toggle works! (LAN mode will let you play vs players on your home network, and non LAN is for playing against people worldwide - except your home network).

This update also significantly optimises the game - there's still some work to do but the game should be a lot more performant.

Single player mode is now less difficult.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2703781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link