Updated the game to support LAN play - this is not fully tested yet, hence inclusion in the playtest version rather than the main game. I would appreciate feedback regarding whether this toggle works! (LAN mode will let you play vs players on your home network, and non LAN is for playing against people worldwide - except your home network).
This update also significantly optimises the game - there's still some work to do but the game should be a lot more performant.
Single player mode is now less difficult.
LAN mode, performance and single player tuning
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update