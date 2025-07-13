Updated the game to support LAN play - this is not fully tested yet, hence inclusion in the playtest version rather than the main game. I would appreciate feedback regarding whether this toggle works! (LAN mode will let you play vs players on your home network, and non LAN is for playing against people worldwide - except your home network).



This update also significantly optimises the game - there's still some work to do but the game should be a lot more performant.



Single player mode is now less difficult.