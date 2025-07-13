Playable on Steam Deck

Hello everyone!

We've received many questions about whether our game works on Steam Deck — and we're happy to confirm that yes, it does!

Steam Deck Support

The game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.

Supports key input methods including the touchpad, virtual keyboard, and game controller.

For best experience, set your controller layout to “Gamepad with Gyro” in Steam Deck settings.

Please Note

This title has not yet received Valve's official Steam Deck Verified certification.

Some manual configuration may be needed, depending on your setup.

Thank you for playing our game — now also on Steam Deck!