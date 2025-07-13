 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206925 Edited 13 July 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playable on Steam Deck

Hello everyone!

We've received many questions about whether our game works on Steam Deck — and we're happy to confirm that yes, it does!

Steam Deck Support

  • The game runs smoothly on Steam Deck.

  • Supports key input methods including the touchpad, virtual keyboard, and game controller.

  • For best experience, set your controller layout to “Gamepad with Gyro” in Steam Deck settings.

Please Note

  • This title has not yet received Valve's official Steam Deck Verified certification.

  • Some manual configuration may be needed, depending on your setup.

Thank you for playing our game — now also on Steam Deck!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3310901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link