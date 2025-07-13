 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206784
Update notes
Hello controllers! A new update has landed, some bugfixing and improvements on readback.

We have fixed the following bugs:
+ Move Discord button so that its not longer blocking steam panel
+ Readjust clock
+ Improvements on aircraft readback and radio clearances
+ Fix spawn outside traffic ENR TFL
+ Timeline from 0 to 8 on multiples of 2
+ IAC clearance descends aircraft

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)

Changed files in this update

