Hello controllers! A new update has landed, some bugfixing and improvements on readback.
We have fixed the following bugs:
+ Move Discord button so that its not longer blocking steam panel
+ Readjust clock
+ Improvements on aircraft readback and radio clearances
+ Fix spawn outside traffic ENR TFL
+ Timeline from 0 to 8 on multiples of 2
+ IAC clearance descends aircraft
AIRAC - 0.4.1
