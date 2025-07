Hello controllers! A new update has landed, some bugfixing and improvements on readback.We have fixed the following+ Move Discord button so that its not longer blocking steam panel+ Readjust clock+ Improvements on aircraft readback and radio clearances+ Fix spawn outside traffic ENR TFL+ Timeline from 0 to 8 on multiples of 2+ IAC clearance descends aircraftWe are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.Remain on frequency :)