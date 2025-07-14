Version 8029 is live now, featuring new cargo and crew from the Humanitarians, a very useful Undo and Redo button in the Trader screen and a new ‘pop’ effect will help show when cargo items are working together.
Comminucation Systems have all been redesigned to now have dual factions and some item rarity has been tweaked to create a more balanced start to the factions in game.
We have also rebalanced a number of items and fixed a plethora of bugs!
New Items
Tools
Compost Heap
On Trader Enter: Gain 20 Credits for each Crew you Devoured in Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Credits
Venusian Flytrap
Passive - Ships on A tiles gain +10 attack for this battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Attack
Haemoponic Lab
On Trader Enter: Gain a Common Crew in your reserve, if you Devoured at least one Crew in Battle, instead Gain a Rare Crew or better in your reserve
Generator
Soylent Shield
Cooldown 25
On Trigger: Generate 20 Shield & Lose 4 Dread for each Crew you Devoured this Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 10 Shield & 2 Dread
Restaurant
Mystery Meats
Cooldown 20
On Trigger: Gain 4 Provisions & 10 Shield, +4 Provisions & +10 Shield for each Restaurant on A. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 4 Provisions & 10 Shield
Ships
Pea Shooter
On Attack - Remove 3 Dread. Devour, +3 Permanent Dread Removal and +5 Attack
Spudgun
Devour - For Each Pilot, permanently Gain +20 Attack
The Maize Runner
Passive - Generator on A gains +15% Shield, Ship on B gains +15 Attack
Devour - Permanently Increase these bonuses by +5% Shield & +5 Attack
Sproutnik
On Attack - If you have 15+ Dread, remove 15 Dread & apply 15 Dread to your opponent
The Peas-Maker
On Attack - Remove 6 Dread. Devour, for each pilot, permanently Gain +6 Dread Removal & +40 Attack
Crew
Mung Bean the Merciless
Pilot Slot: Passive: -5% Cooldown reduction. Permanent -5% Cooldown reduction for each battle in which crew was devoured.
Baron Harkonion
Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Shield on-attack and I respawn in the reserve.
Star Gourd
Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Attack
Systems
Pumpkin Spice Harvester
Humanitarian Ships Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier on Attack
Triffid Thruster
Once per battle, if a ship on A triggers it's Devour ability, Ships on A gain +10 Attack permanently and lower their CD by 15% for this battle
Farmer's Market
Passive: Whenever a Pilot is devoured all ships get +1 Attack permanently
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where combat log was not updating immediately
Fixed an issue with intermittent crash with Chaos physics on carrier destruction.
Fixed an issue where the opponent crew were stuck floating in space.
Fixed an issue where temporary attack effects would stack when connected to Stoneskin Converter.
Fixed an issue where connecting 2 Glyphs of Warding to one ship would crash your game
Fixed an issue with Clawback Matrix activating every single turn
Fixed an issue with MSS Betelguese triggering its effect from everything
Fixed an issue where merged items didn’t appear on the Cargo Leaderboard
Fixed an issue where the Extra Tile Unlock icon from crew could either disappear or remain longer than it should.
Fixed an issue where players face against themselves.
Fixed an issue with item descriptions rapidly changing size due to the cooldown of an item.
Fixed an issue where your Avatar wouldn’t be swapped out correctly.
Fixed an issue with games being unable to save due to being “Invalid”.
Fixed an issue with swapping crew with another crew in a pilot slot not updating the Sell price.
Fixed an issue where some item description tags could end up outside the game borders.
Fixed an issue where the player could still go into battle when they had not claimed a system.
Fixed an issue where players could save their carrier that had not achieved 10 wins.
Fixed an issue where some systems would reset their buffs if you returned to the Main Menu and went back to continue your run.
Fixed an issue where multiple Hell’s Heart were not triggering at once.
Fixed an issue with Ectoplasma Generator seeing every item on its square tiles as a viable option for its buff.
Fixed a few issues with The Wrath.
Fixed an issue where Crew could still go On Sale when they were under the effects of Cantina
Fixed an issue with Glyph of Warding not triggering Phoenix/Fiery Phoenix effect
Fixed an issue where Warp Mode and Impulse Mode were UNDEFINED in other languages.
Fixed an issue with crashing when selecting New Game or Continue when a player had closed the pop up previously.
Fixed an issue where if the player was damaged by Space Junk or Dread, it would show up as green in the Combat Log.
Fixed an Issue where Current Battle stats were removed when looking at the Post Battle screen.
Fixed an issue where if the player wins the battle, they could not hover over the enemy items during Post Battle
Fixed an issue where combat log would not return or be removed if the player had selected Combat Log during the transition between the battle and the Victory/Defeat banner
Fixed an issue with Hull damage and Shield damage being swapped with Battle stats
Fixed an issue where pressing Back on the Abandon Run prompt would disable both Back and Continue buttons
Rarity Update
To have a more balanced start to the factions in game, we have tweaked the rarity of some items
Just Fleet
Wok It!
Rarity: Rare->Common,
Price: 60->40
Attack: 70-75 -> 45-55
Space Bucket
Rarity: Epic->Rare
Price: 70->60
Attack: 85-90 -> 65-75
Dread
MSS Tomb Raider
Rarity: Rare->Common
Price: 70->40
Attack: 91-96 -> 50-60
Effect: Apply 3 Dread -> Apply 2 Dread
Mew Republic
Mewlennium Falcon
Rarity: Common->Rare
Price: 50->70
Attack: 30-35 -> 45-50
Effect: Destroy 30 Shield -> Destroy 40 Shield
Balance changes
Following on from the most recent season and the stats we are seeing, we have made the following balance changes:
Ion Maiden
Old
Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.
Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Provisions, apply 2 Dread.
New
Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.
Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Dread, also remove 1 Provisions.
Fiery Phoenix
Old
When Generator on A Triggers: gain +75 Attack
New
When Generator on A Triggers: gain +60 Attack
Phoenix
Old
When Generator on A Triggers: gain +30 Attack
New
When Generator on A Triggers: gain +20 Attack
Unlife Support
Old
Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.
When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +20 Attack on their next Attack.
New
Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.
When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack on their next Attack.
MSS Flying Dutchman
Old
Attack 140-160
On Attack: Receive 25 Hull Damage
New
Attack 165-185
On Attack: Receive 50 Hull Damage
Desanguinator
Old
Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +50 Attack
When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 10 Damage
New
Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +40 Attack
When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 25 Damage
MSS Betelgeuse
Old
Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 20 Damage to your Carrier
New
Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 40 Damage to your Carrier
Panic Station
Old
CD - 15
On Trigger: Transform 20 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A
New
CD - 19
On Trigger: Transform 25 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A
Massive Chonker
Old
Passive: +125 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A
On Battle Start: Gain 4 Space Junk for every Cargo on A
New
Passive: +100 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A
On Battle Start: Gain 3 Space Junk for every Cargo on A
Catnip Injector
Old
Passive: Spaceship on A gains +15 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier
New
Passive: Spaceship on A gains +10 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier
Temporal Flux Drive
Old
Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 35
New
Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 30
Scrap Shield
Old
When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 5 Space Junk
New
When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 4 Space Junk
Cream Engine
Old
Passive: Spaceships on A gain +45 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +70 Attack instead.
New
Passive: Spaceships on A gain +40 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +60 Attack instead.
Goliath Amplifier
Old
Passive: Spaceships on A gain +15 Attack for every tile they occupy
New
Passive: Spaceships on A gain +10 Attack plus +5 Attack for every tile they occupy
Holy Avenger
Old
When your shields are depleted: Gain +30 Attack on your Next Attack
New
When your shields are depleted: Gain +25 Attack on your Next Attack
Trashgrabber
Old
When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 5 Space Junk
New
When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 4 Space Junk
Hell’s Heart
Old
Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 40 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 15% of your hull.
New
Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 30 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 10% of your hull.
Void Armour
Old
Gain 25 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile
New
Gain 20 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile
Vanguard Launcher
Old
On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 65% current Cooldown
New
On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 70% current Cooldown
MSS Tomb Raider
Old
Attack 50-60, CD 33
On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life
New
Attack 30-40, CD 33
On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life
Scythe
Old
Attack 62-68 CD 25
Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 5% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A
New
Attack 40-70 CD 25
Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 10% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A
The Wrath
Old
Attack 50-70 CD 25
Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier
New
Attack 35-60 CD 26
Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier
Low Win Rates
Toebean One
Old
Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 80 Shield
New
Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 50 Shield, Repair 30 Hull, Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier
Cantina
Old
Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 30% Discount
New
Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 40% Discount
Bigger Troubles
Old
On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.
CD, On Trigger: Deal Damage to the Shields equal the 25% of Dread in your opponent Carrier.
New
On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.
When you Damage yourself with an effect: Apply 2 Dread.
Grimreaper
Old
CD 36, Attack 90-100
Passive: This Spaceship Gains +10 Attack and 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier
New
CD 25, Attack 90-100
Passive: This Spaceship Gains 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier, Max 50%
Dworf
Old
Pilot Slot: Passive: +40 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.
New
Pilot Slot: Passive: +50 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.
MSS Terrorise
Old
Passive: if there are 3 or more spaceships on A tiles reduce this spaceship CD by 30%
New
Passive: Each spaceship on A tiles reduce this spaceship’s CD by 10% (Max 30%)
Dominion’s Pizza
Old
When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 3 Provisions
New
When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 4 Provisions
Tactical Hatchery
Old
Attack 60-90, CD 30
On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot
New
Attack 60-90, CD 27
On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot
Warded Shield
Old
When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A
New
When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 40 Shield plus 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A
Naania
Old
On Trigger: Gain 3 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.
New
On Trigger: Gain 5 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.
Gemini Device
Old
When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 4 random Buffs
New
When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 5 random Buffs
Milkyways
Old
On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)
New
On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions and Repair 10 Hull for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)
Banshee
Old
Passive: This Spaceship Gains +13 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier
New
Passive: This Spaceship Gains +15 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier
Communication Systems
All Communication Systems have been updated to have two factions.
StarScope
Old:
Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15%
Passive: 10% Increased chance of finding Common Spaceships in the Trader
New:
Passive: Reduce the Buy Price of all Common Spaceships in the Trader by 15%
Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15%
Assimilator Nest (Poultron and Sisters of Salvage)
Old:
Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Poultron Cargo on the Trader
Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull
New:
Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Space Junk
Mewgenics (Mew & Poultron)
Old:
Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Mew Republic Cargo on the Trader
Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.
New:
Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.
Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull
Skeleton Crew (Dreadshirt & Humanitarian)
Old:
Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Dreadshirt Cargo on the Trader
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread
New:
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread
Passive: Whenever a Pilot is devoured all ships get +1 Attack permanently
Cheap Fleets (Just Fleet & Mew)
Old:
Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Just Fleet Cargo on the Trader
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions
New:
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions
Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.
Mystic Forge (PROTECT & Dreadshirts)
Old:
Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding PROTECT Cargo on the Trader
Passive: Your Cargo generates 10% more shield
New:
Passive: Your Cargo generates 10% more shield
Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread
Changed files in this update