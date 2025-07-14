 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19206740 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 8029 is live now, featuring new cargo and crew from the Humanitarians, a very useful Undo and Redo button in the Trader screen and a new ‘pop’ effect will help show when cargo items are working together. 

Comminucation Systems have all been redesigned to now have dual factions and some item rarity has been tweaked to create a more balanced start to the factions in game.

We have also rebalanced a number of items and fixed a plethora of bugs!

New Items 

Tools

Compost Heap

On Trader Enter: Gain 20 Credits for each Crew you Devoured in Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Credits

Venusian Flytrap

Passive - Ships on A tiles gain +10 attack for this battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Attack


Haemoponic Lab

On Trader Enter: Gain a Common Crew in your reserve, if you Devoured at least one Crew in Battle, instead Gain a Rare Crew or better in your reserve

Generator

Soylent Shield

Cooldown 25 

On Trigger: Generate 20 Shield & Lose 4 Dread for each Crew you Devoured this Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 10 Shield & 2 Dread

Restaurant 

Mystery Meats

Cooldown 20

On Trigger: Gain 4 Provisions & 10 Shield, +4 Provisions & +10 Shield for each Restaurant on A. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 4 Provisions & 10 Shield

Ships

Pea Shooter

On Attack - Remove 3 Dread. Devour, +3 Permanent Dread Removal and +5 Attack


Spudgun

Devour - For Each Pilot, permanently Gain +20 Attack


The Maize Runner

Passive - Generator on A gains +15% Shield, Ship on B gains +15 Attack

Devour - Permanently Increase these bonuses by +5% Shield & +5 Attack


Sproutnik

On Attack - If you have 15+ Dread, remove 15 Dread & apply 15 Dread to your opponent


The Peas-Maker

On Attack - Remove 6 Dread. Devour, for each pilot, permanently Gain +6 Dread Removal & +40 Attack


Crew


Mung Bean the Merciless

Pilot Slot: Passive: -5% Cooldown reduction. Permanent -5% Cooldown reduction for each battle in which crew was devoured.


Baron Harkonion

Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Shield on-attack and I respawn in the reserve.


Star Gourd

Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Attack

Systems

Pumpkin Spice Harvester

Humanitarian Ships Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier on Attack

Triffid Thruster

Once per battle, if a ship on A triggers it's Devour ability, Ships on A gain +10 Attack permanently and lower their CD by 15% for this battle

Farmer's Market

Passive: Whenever a Pilot is devoured all ships get +1 Attack permanently

Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where combat log was not updating immediately 

  • Fixed an issue with intermittent crash with Chaos physics on carrier destruction.

  • Fixed an issue where the opponent crew were stuck floating in space.

  • Fixed an issue where temporary attack effects would stack when connected to Stoneskin Converter.

  • Fixed an issue where connecting 2 Glyphs of Warding to one ship would crash your game

  • Fixed an issue with Clawback Matrix activating every single turn

  • Fixed an issue with MSS Betelguese triggering its effect from everything

  • Fixed an issue where merged items didn’t appear on the Cargo Leaderboard

  • Fixed an issue where the Extra Tile Unlock icon from crew could either disappear or remain longer than it should.

  • Fixed an issue where players face against themselves.

  • Fixed an issue with item descriptions rapidly changing size due to the cooldown of an item.

  • Fixed an issue where your Avatar wouldn’t be swapped out correctly.

  • Fixed an issue with games being unable to save due to being “Invalid”.

  • Fixed an issue with swapping crew with another crew in a pilot slot not updating the Sell price.

  • Fixed an issue where some item description tags could end up outside the game borders.

  • Fixed an issue where the player could still go into battle when they had not claimed a system.

  • Fixed an issue where players could save their carrier that had not achieved 10 wins.

  • Fixed an issue where some systems would reset their buffs if you returned to the Main Menu and went back to continue your run.

  • Fixed an issue where multiple Hell’s Heart were not triggering at once.

  • Fixed an issue with Ectoplasma Generator seeing every item on its square tiles as a viable option for its buff.

  • Fixed a few issues with The Wrath.

  • Fixed an issue where Crew could still go On Sale when they were under the effects of Cantina

  • Fixed an issue with Glyph of Warding not triggering Phoenix/Fiery Phoenix effect

  • Fixed an issue where Warp Mode and Impulse Mode were UNDEFINED in other languages.

  • Fixed an issue with crashing when selecting New Game or Continue when a  player had closed the pop up previously.

  • Fixed an issue where if the player was damaged by Space Junk or Dread, it would show up as green in the Combat Log.

  • Fixed an Issue where Current Battle stats were removed when looking at the Post Battle screen.

  • Fixed an issue where if the player wins the battle, they could not hover over the enemy items during Post Battle

  • Fixed an issue where combat log would not return or be removed if the player had selected Combat Log during the transition between the battle and the Victory/Defeat banner

  • Fixed an issue with Hull damage and Shield damage being swapped with Battle stats

  • Fixed an issue where pressing Back on the Abandon Run prompt would disable both Back and Continue buttons

Rarity Update

To have a more balanced start to the factions in game, we have tweaked the rarity of some items

Just Fleet

  • Wok It!

    • Rarity: Rare->Common,

    • Price: 60->40

    • Attack: 70-75 -> 45-55

  • Space Bucket

    • Rarity: Epic->Rare

    • Price: 70->60

    • Attack: 85-90 -> 65-75

Dread

  • MSS Tomb Raider

    • Rarity: Rare->Common

    • Price: 70->40

    • Attack: 91-96 -> 50-60

    • Effect: Apply 3 Dread -> Apply 2 Dread

Mew Republic

  • Mewlennium Falcon

    • Rarity: Common->Rare

    • Price: 50->70

    • Attack: 30-35 -> 45-50

    • Effect: Destroy 30 Shield -> Destroy 40 Shield

Balance changes 

Following on from the most recent season and the stats we are seeing, we have made the following balance changes:

Ion Maiden

Old

Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.

Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Provisions, apply 2 Dread.

New

Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.

Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Dread, also remove 1 Provisions.


Fiery Phoenix 

Old

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +75 Attack

New

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +60 Attack


Phoenix 

Old

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +30 Attack

New 

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +20 Attack


Unlife Support 

Old

Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +20 Attack on their next Attack.

New

Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack on their next Attack.


MSS Flying Dutchman 

Old

Attack 140-160

On Attack: Receive 25 Hull Damage

New

Attack 165-185

On Attack: Receive 50 Hull Damage


Desanguinator 

Old

Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +50 Attack

When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 10 Damage

New

Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +40 Attack

When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 25 Damage


MSS Betelgeuse 

Old

Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 20 Damage to your Carrier

New

Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 40 Damage to your Carrier


Panic Station 

Old

CD - 15

On Trigger: Transform 20 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A

New

CD - 19

On Trigger: Transform 25 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A


Massive Chonker

Old

Passive: +125 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A

On Battle Start: Gain 4 Space Junk for every Cargo on A

New

Passive: +100 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A

On Battle Start: Gain 3 Space Junk for every Cargo on A


Catnip Injector 

Old 

Passive: Spaceship on A gains +15 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier

New

Passive: Spaceship on A gains +10 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier


Temporal Flux Drive 

Old 

Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 35

New 

Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 30


Scrap Shield

Old 

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 5 Space Junk

New

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 4 Space Junk


Cream Engine 

Old 

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +45 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +70 Attack instead.

New 

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +40 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +60 Attack instead.


Goliath Amplifier

Old 

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +15 Attack for every tile they occupy

New

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +10 Attack plus +5 Attack for every tile they occupy



Holy Avenger

Old 

When your shields are depleted: Gain +30 Attack on your Next Attack

New

When your shields are depleted: Gain +25 Attack on your Next Attack


Trashgrabber 

Old

When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 5 Space Junk

New

When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 4 Space Junk


Hell’s Heart 

Old 

Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 40 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 15% of your hull.

New 

Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 30 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 10% of your hull.


Void Armour 

Old 

Gain 25 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile

New 

Gain 20 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile


Vanguard Launcher

Old 

On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 65% current Cooldown

New 

On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 70% current Cooldown


MSS Tomb Raider 

Old

Attack 50-60, CD 33

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life

New

Attack 30-40, CD 33

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life


Scythe 

Old

Attack 62-68 CD 25

Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 5% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A

New

Attack 40-70 CD 25

Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 10% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A


The Wrath 

Old

Attack 50-70 CD 25

Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier

New

Attack 35-60 CD 26

Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier

Low Win Rates


Toebean One

Old 

Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 80 Shield

New

Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 50 Shield, Repair 30 Hull, Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier


Cantina 

Old 

Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 30% Discount

New 

Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 40% Discount


Bigger Troubles

Old

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.

CD, On Trigger: Deal Damage to the Shields equal the 25% of Dread in your opponent Carrier.

New

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: Apply 2 Dread.


Grimreaper 

Old

CD 36, Attack 90-100

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +10 Attack and 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

New

CD 25, Attack 90-100

Passive: This Spaceship Gains 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier, Max 50%


Dworf

Old 

Pilot Slot: Passive: +40 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.

New

Pilot Slot: Passive: +50 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.


MSS Terrorise 

Old 

Passive: if there are 3 or more spaceships on A tiles reduce this spaceship CD by 30%

New 

Passive: Each spaceship on A tiles reduce this spaceship’s CD by 10% (Max 30%)


Dominion’s Pizza 

Old 

When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 3 Provisions

New 

When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 4 Provisions


Tactical Hatchery 

Old 

Attack 60-90, CD 30

On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot

New 

Attack 60-90, CD 27

On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot


Warded Shield 

Old

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A

New

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 40 Shield plus 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A


Naania 

Old

On Trigger: Gain 3 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.

New

On Trigger: Gain 5 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.


Gemini Device 

Old 

When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 4 random Buffs

New 

When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 5 random Buffs


Milkyways 

Old 

On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)

New 

On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions and Repair 10 Hull for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)


Banshee 

Old 

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +13 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

New

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +15 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

Communication Systems

All Communication Systems have been updated to have two factions.

  • StarScope

    • Old:

      • Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15%

      • Passive: 10% Increased chance of finding Common Spaceships in the Trader

    • New:

      • Passive: Reduce the Buy Price of all Common Spaceships in the Trader by 15%

      • Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15%

  • Assimilator Nest (Poultron and Sisters of Salvage)

    • Old:

      • Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Poultron Cargo on the Trader

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull

    • New:

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Space Junk

  • Mewgenics (Mew & Poultron)

    • Old:

      • Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Mew Republic Cargo on the Trader

      • Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.

    • New:

      • Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 2 more Energy and repair 10% more hull

  • Skeleton Crew (Dreadshirt & Humanitarian)

    • Old:

      • Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Dreadshirt Cargo on the Trader

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread

    • New:

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread

      • Passive: Whenever a Pilot is devoured all ships get +1 Attack permanently

  • Cheap Fleets (Just Fleet & Mew)

    • Old:

      • Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding Just Fleet Cargo on the Trader

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions

    • New:

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions

      • Passive: Your Cargo deals 10% more damage if the opponent has any Shield.

  • Mystic Forge (PROTECT & Dreadshirts)

    • Old:

      • Passive: Increase 25% the chance of finding PROTECT Cargo on the Trader

      • Passive: Your Cargo generates 10% more shield

    • New:

      • Passive: Your Cargo generates 10% more shield

      • Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Dread

Changed files in this update

