Version 8029 is live now, featuring new cargo and crew from the Humanitarians, a very useful Undo and Redo button in the Trader screen and a new ‘pop’ effect will help show when cargo items are working together.

Comminucation Systems have all been redesigned to now have dual factions and some item rarity has been tweaked to create a more balanced start to the factions in game.

We have also rebalanced a number of items and fixed a plethora of bugs!

New Items

Tools

Compost Heap

On Trader Enter: Gain 20 Credits for each Crew you Devoured in Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Credits

Venusian Flytrap

Passive - Ships on A tiles gain +10 attack for this battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 5 Attack





Haemoponic Lab

On Trader Enter: Gain a Common Crew in your reserve, if you Devoured at least one Crew in Battle, instead Gain a Rare Crew or better in your reserve

Generator

Soylent Shield

Cooldown 25

On Trigger: Generate 20 Shield & Lose 4 Dread for each Crew you Devoured this Battle. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 10 Shield & 2 Dread

Restaurant

Mystery Meats

Cooldown 20

On Trigger: Gain 4 Provisions & 10 Shield, +4 Provisions & +10 Shield for each Restaurant on A. If you devoured any Crew this Battle, increase this permanently by 4 Provisions & 10 Shield

Ships

Pea Shooter

On Attack - Remove 3 Dread. Devour, +3 Permanent Dread Removal and +5 Attack





Spudgun

Devour - For Each Pilot, permanently Gain +20 Attack





The Maize Runner

Passive - Generator on A gains +15% Shield, Ship on B gains +15 Attack

Devour - Permanently Increase these bonuses by +5% Shield & +5 Attack





Sproutnik

On Attack - If you have 15+ Dread, remove 15 Dread & apply 15 Dread to your opponent





The Peas-Maker

On Attack - Remove 6 Dread. Devour, for each pilot, permanently Gain +6 Dread Removal & +40 Attack





Crew





Mung Bean the Merciless

Pilot Slot: Passive: -5% Cooldown reduction. Permanent -5% Cooldown reduction for each battle in which crew was devoured.





Baron Harkonion

Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Shield on-attack and I respawn in the reserve.





Star Gourd

Pilot Slot: Self-devour. On Devoured: Ship gets permanent +10 Attack

Systems

Pumpkin Spice Harvester

Humanitarian Ships Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier on Attack

Triffid Thruster

Once per battle, if a ship on A triggers it's Devour ability, Ships on A gain +10 Attack permanently and lower their CD by 15% for this battle

Farmer's Market

Passive: Whenever a Pilot is devoured all ships get +1 Attack permanently

Passive: Your Cargo generate 3 more Provisions

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where combat log was not updating immediately

Fixed an issue with intermittent crash with Chaos physics on carrier destruction.

Fixed an issue where the opponent crew were stuck floating in space.

Fixed an issue where temporary attack effects would stack when connected to Stoneskin Converter.

Fixed an issue where connecting 2 Glyphs of Warding to one ship would crash your game

Fixed an issue with Clawback Matrix activating every single turn

Fixed an issue with MSS Betelguese triggering its effect from everything

Fixed an issue where merged items didn’t appear on the Cargo Leaderboard

Fixed an issue where the Extra Tile Unlock icon from crew could either disappear or remain longer than it should.

Fixed an issue where players face against themselves.

Fixed an issue with item descriptions rapidly changing size due to the cooldown of an item.

Fixed an issue where your Avatar wouldn’t be swapped out correctly.

Fixed an issue with games being unable to save due to being “Invalid”.

Fixed an issue with swapping crew with another crew in a pilot slot not updating the Sell price.

Fixed an issue where some item description tags could end up outside the game borders.

Fixed an issue where the player could still go into battle when they had not claimed a system.

Fixed an issue where players could save their carrier that had not achieved 10 wins.

Fixed an issue where some systems would reset their buffs if you returned to the Main Menu and went back to continue your run.

Fixed an issue where multiple Hell’s Heart were not triggering at once.

Fixed an issue with Ectoplasma Generator seeing every item on its square tiles as a viable option for its buff.

Fixed a few issues with The Wrath.

Fixed an issue where Crew could still go On Sale when they were under the effects of Cantina

Fixed an issue with Glyph of Warding not triggering Phoenix/Fiery Phoenix effect

Fixed an issue where Warp Mode and Impulse Mode were UNDEFINED in other languages.

Fixed an issue with crashing when selecting New Game or Continue when a player had closed the pop up previously.

Fixed an issue where if the player was damaged by Space Junk or Dread, it would show up as green in the Combat Log.

Fixed an Issue where Current Battle stats were removed when looking at the Post Battle screen.

Fixed an issue where if the player wins the battle, they could not hover over the enemy items during Post Battle

Fixed an issue where combat log would not return or be removed if the player had selected Combat Log during the transition between the battle and the Victory/Defeat banner

Fixed an issue with Hull damage and Shield damage being swapped with Battle stats

Fixed an issue where pressing Back on the Abandon Run prompt would disable both Back and Continue buttons

Rarity Update

To have a more balanced start to the factions in game, we have tweaked the rarity of some items



Just Fleet

Wok It! Rarity: Rare->Common, Price: 60->40 Attack: 70-75 -> 45-55

Space Bucket Rarity: Epic->Rare Price: 70->60 Attack: 85-90 -> 65-75



Dread

MSS Tomb Raider Rarity: Rare->Common Price: 70->40 Attack: 91-96 -> 50-60 Effect: Apply 3 Dread -> Apply 2 Dread



Mew Republic

Mewlennium Falcon Rarity: Common->Rare Price: 50->70 Attack: 30-35 -> 45-50 Effect: Destroy 30 Shield -> Destroy 40 Shield



Balance changes

Following on from the most recent season and the stats we are seeing, we have made the following balance changes:

Ion Maiden

Old

Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.

Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Provisions, apply 2 Dread.

New

Passive: Enemy Carrier receives +50% Damage from Dread.

Passive: Whenever the enemy Carrier gains Dread, also remove 1 Provisions.





Fiery Phoenix

Old

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +75 Attack

New

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +60 Attack





Phoenix

Old

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +30 Attack

New

When Generator on A Triggers: gain +20 Attack





Unlife Support

Old

Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +20 Attack on their next Attack.

New

Passive: When you have less than 50% Hull, all Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: All Spaceships in your Carrier gain +10 Attack on their next Attack.





MSS Flying Dutchman

Old

Attack 140-160

On Attack: Receive 25 Hull Damage

New

Attack 165-185

On Attack: Receive 50 Hull Damage





Desanguinator

Old

Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +50 Attack

When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 10 Damage

New

Passive: Spaceship on A Gain: +40 Attack

When the Spaceships on A Attacks: Receive 25 Damage





MSS Betelgeuse

Old

Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 20 Damage to your Carrier

New

Passive: When a spaceship on A attacks, reduce my current CD by 5. On Attack: deal 40 Damage to your Carrier





Panic Station

Old

CD - 15

On Trigger: Transform 20 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A

New

CD - 19

On Trigger: Transform 25 Hull into 60 Shield. Passive: -10 Shield generated per Cargo on A





Massive Chonker

Old

Passive: +125 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A

On Battle Start: Gain 4 Space Junk for every Cargo on A

New

Passive: +100 Maximum Hull for every Cargo on A

On Battle Start: Gain 3 Space Junk for every Cargo on A





Catnip Injector

Old

Passive: Spaceship on A gains +15 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier

New

Passive: Spaceship on A gains +10 Attack plus another +10 Attack for every Mew Republick Cargo in your Carrier





Temporal Flux Drive

Old

Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 35

New

Passive: All spaceships in your carrier increase their CD by 5% and Attack by 30





Scrap Shield

Old

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 5 Space Junk

New

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of generating 30 shield and 4 Space Junk





Cream Engine

Old

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +45 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +70 Attack instead.

New

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +40 Attack. Mew Republick Spaceships Gain +60 Attack instead.





Goliath Amplifier

Old

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +15 Attack for every tile they occupy

New

Passive: Spaceships on A gain +10 Attack plus +5 Attack for every tile they occupy







Holy Avenger

Old

When your shields are depleted: Gain +30 Attack on your Next Attack

New

When your shields are depleted: Gain +25 Attack on your Next Attack





Trashgrabber

Old

When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 5 Space Junk

New

When a Generator on A triggers: Gain 4 Space Junk





Hell’s Heart

Old

Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 40 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 15% of your hull.

New

Once per battle, when your Hull falls below 50%: Apply 30 Dread to the enemy Carrier and repair 10% of your hull.





Void Armour

Old

Gain 25 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile

New

Gain 20 Max Hull per empty unlocked Carrier Tile





Vanguard Launcher

Old

On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 65% current Cooldown

New

On Battle Start: All of your Spaceships start at 70% current Cooldown





MSS Tomb Raider

Old

Attack 50-60, CD 33

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life

New

Attack 30-40, CD 33

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread per remaining life





Scythe

Old

Attack 62-68 CD 25

Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 5% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A

New

Attack 40-70 CD 25

Passive: increase this Spaceships CD by 10% Per every non Spaceship Cargo on A





The Wrath

Old

Attack 50-70 CD 25

Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier

New

Attack 35-60 CD 26

Passive: All your Spaceships gain Attack equal the Dread/8 on the enemy Carrier

Low Win Rates





Toebean One

Old

Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 80 Shield

New

Pilot Slot: Passive: +30 Attack. On Attack: Destroy 50 Shield, Repair 30 Hull, Remove 3 Dread from your Carrier





Cantina

Old

Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 30% Discount

New

Passive: While you own 7 or less Crew, Crew on the Trader has a 40% Discount





Bigger Troubles

Old

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.

CD, On Trigger: Deal Damage to the Shields equal the 25% of Dread in your opponent Carrier.

New

On Battle Start: Apply 2 Dread for each Troubles or Troubling on A.

When you Damage yourself with an effect: Apply 2 Dread.





Grimreaper

Old

CD 36, Attack 90-100

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +10 Attack and 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

New

CD 25, Attack 90-100

Passive: This Spaceship Gains 3% CD reduction for each other Spaceship in your Carrier, Max 50%





Dworf

Old

Pilot Slot: Passive: +40 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.

New

Pilot Slot: Passive: +50 Attack. On Attack: Remove 5 Dread from your Carrier.





MSS Terrorise

Old

Passive: if there are 3 or more spaceships on A tiles reduce this spaceship CD by 30%

New

Passive: Each spaceship on A tiles reduce this spaceship’s CD by 10% (Max 30%)





Dominion’s Pizza

Old

When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 3 Provisions

New

When a spaceship on A Attacks: Gain 4 Provisions





Tactical Hatchery

Old

Attack 60-90, CD 30

On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot

New

Attack 60-90, CD 27

On Attack: Consume 5 Power Surge to do +45 Damage per occupied Pilot slot





Warded Shield

Old

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A

New

When Carrier Attacked: 33% Chance of Generating 40 Shield plus 20 Shield for every P.R.O.T.E.C.T. cargo in A





Naania

Old

On Trigger: Gain 3 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.

New

On Trigger: Gain 5 Provisions, +5 Provisions for each Restaurant on A.





Gemini Device

Old

When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 4 random Buffs

New

When the Cargo on A gains a Buff, gain 5 random Buffs





Milkyways

Old

On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)

New

On Trigger: Generate 8 Provisions and Repair 10 Hull for every different type of Cargo on A (Spaceship, Tool, Generator, Restaurant, System)





Banshee

Old

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +13 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

New

Passive: This Spaceship Gains +15 Attack for each other Spaceship in your Carrier

Communication Systems

All Communication Systems have been updated to have two factions.

StarScope Old: Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15% Passive: 10% Increased chance of finding Common Spaceships in the Trader New: Passive: Reduce the Buy Price of all Common Spaceships in the Trader by 15% Passive: Reduce the Cooldown of all Common Spaceships by 15%

