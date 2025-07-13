If you cannot set it or the game crashes, delete the following directory files
C:\Users\(Name)\AppData\LocalLow\RouShanGame\GunParadise\GameDataInfo.json
Added settings to invert the Y and X axes of the camera when playing with a co
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3575991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update