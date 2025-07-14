Greetings, operatives!

It was about an 8-month journey from patch 0.1.0 to 1.0.0. Time flies, huh? Overall we're happy with the result, as this is the first serious project for our two-man team. We met a lot of great people and received wonderful support, so thank you all!

We are going to take a break until September, and afterward we'll decide if we're going to continue supporting C.A.S.T. with new content. It mostly depends on how well the game performs in the next few weeks. Regardless of our decision, we will continue fixing any crucial bugs both during and after the break.

Now let's see what we have for you in the 1.0.0 patch.



Added

New Side Objective : Destroy Flower of Infestation. This boss appears in a random location on the map and surrounds itself with walls made of roots and flowers that emit dangerous gas. It also summons flying enemies that explode upon contact with the player.

New Side Objective : Destroy Cultists' Airship. This boss appears in a random location and flies around the map, shooting at the player with .50-cal turrets and rocket turrets. It also drops a huge napalm bomb. Both bosses drop high and low samples, and their danger scales with the selected difficulty.

New Common Modifier

New Legendary Modifier

New Legendary Modifier

Added a toggle sprint option to the settings.

Added borders to each map so it's easier to see where the map ends.

Changes

Starting items now auto-equip and automatically assign to quick slots.

Changed the sound of the .50-cal turret on the van.

Double-barrel shotguns and OGNESTVOL now load two rounds at once, increasing their overall reload speed.

Fixes