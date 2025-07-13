Hello friends!

The new update 1.0.2 is out now and brings dozens of changes, fixes and improvements!

Based on feedbacks, I've adjusted the game's economy. It's a struggle with it because some people find the difficulty extremely hard, others find it very easy when they know what to do. So I decided to simplify the beginning of the game, especially on Easy and Standard difficulties. I'll need to test it longer and see what you guys say. I'm ready to address this further in the next update. But I believe the game is a bit better again. From the content I added one map of smaller Europe. While it is based on the main large map of Europe, it only shows about half of the provinces. Consider it a bonus :)

I also keep the old version of the game in the Beta Branch on Steam, if someone wants to play the old version of Bellfortis, but otherwise the old gamesaves are fully playable in the new version, it may just happen that you see a slightly different production or public order after the loading.



New in the update:

Added an alternative map of Europe with fewer provinces for faster gameplay.

Completely redesigned system of mood and Public order.

If another faction joins you, relations between you and the enemies of that faction will deteriorate. Conversely, relations with their friends will improve.

If you are joined by another faction that was not on good terms with you, public order will be reduced in those provinces for several rounds.

Added the ability to sort provinces by Public Order to the list of provinces.

In the list of provinces there is now a button for each province to jump to that province.

Reduced likelihood of enemies using defensive towers ;)

You can skip the castle capture with catapult interlude.

Redesigned the Governor and Nobles selection window.

When selecting a Governor or a Noble for the Royal Council, Nobles can now be sorted by ability.

Increased speed and stamina of some wild Viking units due to the ability to better attack enemy archers (since they have no cavalry).

Added several mentor messages to alert players about, for example, placing people on the royal council, raising the level of a city, adding a governor, etc.

Factions Wales, Picts and Bulgarians added to the big map of Europe.

Fixed the functionality of trade routes - they can now be used only once on an entire alien faction and for each trade route arranged the player gets +4% to income.

VSync button added to options.

Added Steppe Archers unit to the Bulgarian faction.

Fixed single battle of Serdica (assigned to Bulgarians instead of Hungarians).

AI battle system redesigned. It looks the same, it behaves the same, but inside it's different! :) It will be easier to improve in the future.

Fixed a bug when part of the attacking army did not attack and units stood still.

The catapult can now pass through your other soldiers, they will spread out.

Fixed a bug where the player would get negative bonuses for random actions in foreign countries (like plague).

Fixed a bug where the player playing as Vikings should have received cavalry units as a quest reward from the nobility, but Vikings don't have cavalry units.

Modified battle sounds - reduced screaming of wounded soldiers and added new sounds.

The construction of the marketplace now does not need the construction of a town centre.

Residents' earnings have increased on easy and standard difficulty.

Added crash detection system. Very rarely someone reports a crash that we can't replicate unfortunately. I hope it will help.

And about 40 other minor fixes. :)

Thanks for the great support and for the feedback you send me!

Pavel "Tovy", Rake in Grass..