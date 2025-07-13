We are excited to announce that we have finally released full support for Steam Deck!

Changelog:

- Fixed critical bugs that prevented layout selection on Steam Deck,

- Added direct integration of layout based on Steam Input API into the game build,

- Released an official layout for Steam Deck,

- Optimization and stabilization of the version for SteamOS + Linux (Steam Deck).

Please report any bugs you find to us in the game community.

Share your thoughts on the game and suggestions for improvement!

We will try to consider everything and make the game better!