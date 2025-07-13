 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206637 Edited 13 July 2025 – 10:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
• All vehicles now persistently display aiming line when holding the right mouse button to aim.
• Increased the size of tank bunkers to prevent HE shells from missing.
• Bosses and flying tanks will now directly crash through buildings upon impact.
• Modified the raid mode: The mission is now considered complete as long as there are no anti-aircraft vehicles within the AA position—even if you just push them all out. Ally bombers thank you for your efforts.
• Fixed a bug where the aiming lines for players and AI were incorrectly positioned.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19206637
Depot 1869271
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link