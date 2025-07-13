• All vehicles now persistently display aiming line when holding the right mouse button to aim.• Increased the size of tank bunkers to prevent HE shells from missing.• Bosses and flying tanks will now directly crash through buildings upon impact.• Modified the raid mode: The mission is now considered complete as long as there are no anti-aircraft vehicles within the AA position—even if you just push them all out. Ally bombers thank you for your efforts.• Fixed a bug where the aiming lines for players and AI were incorrectly positioned.