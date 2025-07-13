• All vehicles now persistently display aiming line when holding the right mouse button to aim.
• Increased the size of tank bunkers to prevent HE shells from missing.
• Bosses and flying tanks will now directly crash through buildings upon impact.
• Modified the raid mode: The mission is now considered complete as long as there are no anti-aircraft vehicles within the AA position—even if you just push them all out. Ally bombers thank you for your efforts.
• Fixed a bug where the aiming lines for players and AI were incorrectly positioned.
0.9.34b Tiny fixes
