- Added a Statistics button to the Achievements screen to allow you to see additional metrics that were previously hidden.
- Iridium armor is now visible as a crafting item when you go above level 7, previously it hid but as you need Iridium to make Stone armor it makes no sense for that to continue.
- Crafted (i.e. the number of times you crafted an item) is now recorded as a metric.
- Clicking on your Birthstone or Cataclysm on the Character screen will now repeat the text you saw when you were assigned that item.
- Birthstone powers now kick in more frequently.
- Completely redesigned the lighting system, lighting should now be a lot prettier.
- ESC key now triggers the game menu as well as the ~ key.
- Fixed and issue where the Change Log and Options menu items from the in-game menu may not have been selectable from keyboard or controller.
- Window Transparency setting in options has been replaced with Glow Effect, this option allows you to minimize the complexity of the glow bubbles for lighting. Setting it to reduced will improve performance.
- Added level 8+ combat power called Meteor.
- When a controller is in use (or on SteamDeck) the circle buttons will show the tooltip text on the button, it`s dawned on me that tooltip text will never show up when using a controller and some of those buttons were vague one word or even a symbol before, so the tooltip text was important.
