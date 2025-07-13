 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206562 Edited 13 July 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Capybara & Animals Update (0.8.890)

New

  • Added Capybara

    The capybara eats 1 orange every 100 seconds and generates 20 to 100 gold.

  • Added Rabbits

    Rabbits generate 10 to 30 gold every 150 seconds.

  • Bacon Factory changed to Pig Farm

    Now produces bacon every 200 seconds.

  • Added Slime farm

    The slime farm periodically spawns slimes nearby.

    You can click on nearby slimes to collect them.

  • Added beaver

    Beavers, which live near water, spawn trees around them at night.

    You can click on the trees to collect them.

  • You can unlock animals in research.

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where the main mission text was displayed in the wrong language.

  • Added mining animation to blueprint mining objects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link