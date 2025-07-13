Capybara & Animals Update (0.8.890)
New
Added Capybara
The capybara eats 1 orange every 100 seconds and generates 20 to 100 gold.
Added Rabbits
Rabbits generate 10 to 30 gold every 150 seconds.
Bacon Factory changed to Pig Farm
Now produces bacon every 200 seconds.
Added Slime farm
The slime farm periodically spawns slimes nearby.
You can click on nearby slimes to collect them.
Added beaver
Beavers, which live near water, spawn trees around them at night.
You can click on the trees to collect them.
You can unlock animals in research.
Fixed
Fixed an issue where the main mission text was displayed in the wrong language.
Added mining animation to blueprint mining objects.
Changed files in this update