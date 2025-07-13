All missions are modified to be opened randomly.
Removed the space station battlefield.
Skill mods are added to the battle by default and no longer need to be developed.
Skill mods no longer increase energy consumption.
Added battlefield enemy reinforcement information display to the mission interface.
Added 1 battlefield to the infinite battlefield.
Battlefield mission modification, skill mod modification
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3575991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update