13 July 2025 Build 19206517 Edited 13 July 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
All missions are modified to be opened randomly.
Removed the space station battlefield.
Skill mods are added to the battle by default and no longer need to be developed.
Skill mods no longer increase energy consumption.

Added battlefield enemy reinforcement information display to the mission interface.
Added 1 battlefield to the infinite battlefield.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3575991
