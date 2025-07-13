Major Changes and Improvements

Completed rift levels are now shared among all character slots, you can now continue your max rift push with any character slot you want. Therefore whenever you complete a rift this max level will be available for your other character slots as well.



Rift UI now displays times with proper format 5:04 (was 5:4) and fonts now feature improved alignment.



Improved player and permanent ability initialisation for faster load times.



Movement tutorial now displays movement keys in WASD order



Swirl got adjusted swirl speed and the reduced projectile speed was removed to prevent having too many projectiles on screen that impact performance.



Range Constructs now inherit the behavior of melee constructs and do not trigger attack effects on placement, as the already trigger your range attack effects on normal construct attacks.



Melee Constructs now as well support spawning multiple of the same companions form ascended weapon abilities.



Bugfixes

Fixed a crash related to permanent abilities (permanent companions, permanent shield effects) on re-initialisation when swaping weapons or loading new maps. The whole activation and deactivation of permanent effects got more robust and failsafe.



Fixed evasion chance stat not being applied and therefore not triggering evasion damage reduction at all



Fixed not being able to interact with rift city portal after walking away from the skyforge with opened UI without closing it.



Fixed challenges and achievements not triggering when you have swapped your stashed weapon during the fight



Hybrid skill nodes are now included in the skill gems filter tabs for Echoes of Fate and the skillgems UI.



Fixed additional linebreaks in specialisation skill node tooltips



Fixed death stat counter iterating with lightfragments as well



Evasion Chance is now capped at 100%



Fixed projectile shield made projectile stop rotating and persistent after a scene switch to skilltree



Fixed duplicated merchant on event start



Thanks for all your support and for reporting bugs and sending us feedback. We deeply appreciate it ♥With update 1.0.0.2 we are adressing a potential crash as well as plenty of improvements and small balancing adjustments to skills that did not have functioned in the designed way.For most players the game seems to run stable. If you encounter any crash or issue please report them, so that we can fix them as soon as possible.Balancing: