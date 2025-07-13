Hello Block Builders!

We are aware that some users are experiencing issues with the game’s optimization. Ironically, these optimization issues seem to be happening to those who are working on optimizing their factories to achieve the highest scores, while more casual builders aren’t experiencing any trouble.

Our objective has always been giving the best of both worlds to our hardcore and casual audience, with easy initial objectives to jump straight to the next level and hard enough challenges to scratch that itch in your brain for those who want to optimize. We are very sad that we are currently delivering only the best of one world, and hope to bring the best of the other world to our optimizers.

We are working hard on identifying the issues, and we are super thankful for all your feedback in the Steam Discussions and our Discord.

As we have mentioned in the past, we are a tiny studio of 5 developers. Our two programmers have been reviewing all the issues since launch, tweaking and testing all the intricacies of the code. Meanwhile, both artists are trying to figure out if there is anything on the graphical side of the game (3D models, animations, VFX…) that could be improved, and our designer is testing each save we are being sent to relay any useful information to the rest of the team while he thinks on solutions to iterate faster on a fix.

Optimization Band-Aid

We have just released an update that fixes small issues we’ve found that affected performance in minor ways, as well as tweaked the balance on machine efficiency. Furthermore, if you have 3* starred a figurine you can now delete or lower it’s production without loosing the score. This is not a permanent solution but rather a small temporal band-aid to make the game as enjoyable as possible for those who want to optimize.

Your help is being valuable

As you can imagine, it’s being an exhausting weekend . Sadly, these kind of situations some time happen are part of game development and we are the first who want to fix this and bring you the best version of Block Factory for you to enjoy. As of now, we are still working hard and we will let you know as soon as we have an estimated date for the update.

If you’d like to help us out with this issue please send us your save files zipped to

support@overpoweredteam.com

To find the saves folder follow this route: C:\\Users\\YOUR_USERNAME_HERE\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverPowered Team\\Block Factory

We really appreciate all your patience and support and are extremely sorry for not being able to deliver Block Factory at it’s peak yet. <3