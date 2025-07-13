 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206484 Edited 13 July 2025 – 10:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* change: improvements on western level to help with characters getting stuck
* bugfix: leaderboard scroll is now more sensitivite
* bugfix: camera no longer glitches out when switching from manual to automatic
* bugfix: ui selection now resets properly in menus
* change: camera movementspeed now gradually builds up instead of snapping, when sprinting
* change: camera mode can now be toggled with m
* change: manual camera now automatically looks at where player is pointing at, legacy option is still available in settings

* change: automatic camera is no longer locked on its x axis
* change: base camera speed is increased by 2x

Changed files in this update

Depot 3511351
  • Loading history…
