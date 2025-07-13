Chat Ragdoll Racing Patch Notes 0.3
* change: improvements on western level to help with characters getting stuck
* bugfix: leaderboard scroll is now more sensitivite
* bugfix: camera no longer glitches out when switching from manual to automatic
* bugfix: ui selection now resets properly in menus
* change: camera movementspeed now gradually builds up instead of snapping, when sprinting
* change: camera mode can now be toggled with m
* change: manual camera now automatically looks at where player is pointing at, legacy option is still available in settings
* change: automatic camera is no longer locked on its x axis
* change: base camera speed is increased by 2x
