

* change: improvements on western level to help with characters getting stuck

* bugfix: leaderboard scroll is now more sensitivite

* bugfix: camera no longer glitches out when switching from manual to automatic

* bugfix: ui selection now resets properly in menus

* change: camera movementspeed now gradually builds up instead of snapping, when sprinting

* change: camera mode can now be toggled with m

* change: manual camera now automatically looks at where player is pointing at, legacy option is still available in settings



* change: automatic camera is no longer locked on its x axis

* change: base camera speed is increased by 2x