This week’s update includes:

Zhao Yun’s Story is now live;



Imaginary General Zhuge Liang has arrived (Due to balance considerations, Zhuge Liang cannot currently be used as a protagonist in Sandbox Mode and cannot be engraved).



Hello everyone, we are the development team of Mighty Generals: Three Kingdoms!First of all, thank you so much for all the kind messages and concern you've shown recently.Our team members are gradually recovering from the recent flu outbreak. Although full recovery may still take some time, we’re doing our best to resume a stable update schedule and deliver more complete and exciting content as soon as possible!※ We’ve also created a new chibi character model for Zhao Yun, which is currently under internal testing and will be released in a future update!As for the highly anticipated Tai Shici’s Story and Red Equipment Sets, we haven’t forgotten! They are currently being reworked and polished internally, and we plan to include them in upcoming updates.If you encounter any issues during your gameplay or have suggestions to share, feel free to reach out to us on Discord — we always take your feedback seriously and continuously strive to improve the game.Thank you again for your support and patience — we hope you enjoy the new content!