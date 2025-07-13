 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206423 Edited 13 July 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear Players!

Thank you for choosing Journey Through The Nightmare Realm II, you made me very happy.
This update focuses on re balancing and bug fixes.
It introduces a previously disabled enemy back in and reconfigured the loot tables. Some bosses also got their behavior tweaked.
Do let me know what you think and don't hesitate to report any bugs you may find!
Have a great weekend,
taxicomics

