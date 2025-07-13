Dear Players!
Thank you for choosing Journey Through The Nightmare Realm II, you made me very happy.
This update focuses on re balancing and bug fixes.
It introduces a previously disabled enemy back in and reconfigured the loot tables. Some bosses also got their behavior tweaked.
Do let me know what you think and don't hesitate to report any bugs you may find!
Have a great weekend,
taxicomics
Post Release Changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 3784872
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3784874
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update