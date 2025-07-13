 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206408 Edited 13 July 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
"Level 1 has been updated with more details. Empty and plain areas have been enhanced with new visuals, and the map is now displayed larger. Images supporting the game’s story have been added, and you can now also see these visuals within the game."

Changed files in this update

Depot 3710361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link