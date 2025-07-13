Hello everyone, here are the update details for the new version:



First, new starting salary contracts have been added at the beginning, and players can choose one of the two options.



In the Hardware Department, a self-developed component function has been added, allowing players to develop components for different parts, which requires consuming resources and technology points. Completed self-developed components can be viewed in the Supply Chain Department; during the hardware design phase, players can check and use these self-developed components. Additionally, self-developed components are not included in equipment costs and do not require negotiation.



In the Software Department, a gameplay feature for eliminating software bugs has been added. Players need to pay attention to controlling the number of bugs, as negative events related to bugs will be triggered as their numbers increase.



This update introduces an annual awards gameplay. Specific awards can be viewed in the Finance Department, and corporate awards will be presented at the end of the year. After winning an award, players will receive a substantial financial reward; if the player's company is listed, the stock price will rise.



Meanwhile, this update adds news events, such as events involving executives of other companies, mobile phone launch events, OS release events by other companies, etc.



In the Marketing Department, a brand spokesperson function has been added. Different spokespersons provide different market bonuses. Players can choose to sign contracts in 13 regions, with each region allowing a separate spokesperson to be signed. Brand spokesperson bonuses can be viewed on the market page, where players can also choose to renew or terminate contracts. The effects of brand spokespersons are cumulative.



In addition, interview events have been added in this update. During the phase from product development to launch, there will be various interview contents, and players can choose the desired answer to receive corresponding rewards.



Also, a conflict system between colleagues in departments has been added. Players can decide which side to favor; besides, as time progresses, events where employees apply for salary increases will be triggered.



In the sales section, this update adds weekly sales rankings, sales policies, and user fan review functions. Each sales policy has its own focus, so players should choose carefully. For user fan reviews, players can choose to respond by consuming corporate influence, and the effectiveness of the response varies based on the player's abilities.



In the player's personal interface, displays for monthly salary and equity have been added. It's worth noting that the mobile phone era simulation is not just about the company; players can also accumulate personal wealth for various personal affairs.



The final ending of the game has been updated, which will be based on the development of both the company and the individual.



Some UI elements have been optimized, and over ten bugs have been fixed.



Finally, thank you all for your support, and thank you to all players!