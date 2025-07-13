 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206332
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Building models and fixed texture colors.
Updated the following Unit models and animations:
- Thrall
- Dreng/Heisir

Added Day Night cycle clock to visualize current time
Updated lighting change with day night cycle to fade instead of instant change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3802971
