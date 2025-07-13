Updated Building models and fixed texture colors.
Updated the following Unit models and animations:
- Thrall
- Dreng/Heisir
Added Day Night cycle clock to visualize current time
Updated lighting change with day night cycle to fade instead of instant change.
Updated Building and Unit models, and Day-Night Cycle
