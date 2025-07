Fixed a bug where throwables could cause a crash



Fixed some bugs caused by chickens



Dear Dungeoncrawlers!Version 0.1.10-5 brings bug fixes.Bug fixes:Would you like to join our Discord, share your thoughts, give feedback and help improve the game?Then join here: https://discord.gg/MVYvMAbTkY Play the Playtest and share your thoughts, Your feedback shall help make the game even better!