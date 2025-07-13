Hey everyone — here’s what we’ve updated in our second patch:

Improved clarity for collectible UI elements Improved clarity for ability UI elements Enabled Cloud Save Rearranged pickup power key bindings — Q and E icons now display in the correct keyboard order Fixed a bug where the Addon menu in the Talent Tree could interfere with in-session UI Improved clarity for task completion and talent point notifications Added more consumable icons Various other bug fixes and polish

We’re also working on improving UI clarity, session flow, and pacing — giving players better visual cues and context to understand what to do next, and what risks or rewards each encounter brings. The goal is to make runs feel more informed, without losing the sense of exploration.

We’re also testing changes to enemy spawns and how Objectives trigger — leaning toward manual activation instead of auto-triggering. We'll see how that feels in the next update.

As always, feel free to share feedback — especially on pacing, balance, and how powers, skills, and characters are performing.

We’re all ears.