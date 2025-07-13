Added assist to DM mode. Within the window, the biggest damage apart from the killer will get an assist score.,

Added and replaced face equipments. These new faces will have some facial animations!,

Kill streak now resets on new game,

Fixed a bug where you could not pick up a medkit when standing on it with full hp, then taking damage,

Fixed a bug where you could walk through lasers with a ball, if you picked up the ball while already overlapping with the laser,

Unlocked the animations on server side from clients ping,

Fixed post processing on Austral and Rooftop. You should no longer experience sudden hair color changes on these maps,