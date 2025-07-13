Main features:
Updated visuals on Crossways,
New experimental ultimate: Energy Ball,
Added DLSS,
Added and replaced face equipments. These new faces will have some facial animations!,
Added assist to DM mode. Within the window, the biggest damage apart from the killer will get an assist score.,
Bug fixes and improvements:
Kill streak now resets on new game,
Fixed a bug where you could not pick up a medkit when standing on it with full hp, then taking damage,
Fixed a bug where you could walk through lasers with a ball, if you picked up the ball while already overlapping with the laser,
Unlocked the animations on server side from clients ping,
Fixed post processing on Austral and Rooftop. You should no longer experience sudden hair color changes on these maps,
Steam login is now mandatory, and the game will warn, if Steam is not running or offline,
UI:
Fixed a bug where clicking on "Leave" on the game over screen, cancelling, then clicking again would result in an instant closing window,
Fixed some alignment issues with the F1 panel,
Added a confirmation text after selecting a different character,
Added an about/credits in the options. This is not the final one, but until that is done, there is at least some attribution,
Updated some of the gameplay UI, added a weapon change panel,
Bots:
Easy and normal bots have been nerfed, they have proved to be too strong,
Bots no longer hold a grudge after respawning
