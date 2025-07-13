 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206243
Update notes via Steam Community

Main features:

  • Updated visuals on Crossways,

  • New experimental ultimate: Energy Ball,

  • Added DLSS,

  • Added and replaced face equipments. These new faces will have some facial animations!,

  • Added assist to DM mode. Within the window, the biggest damage apart from the killer will get an assist score.,

Bug fixes and improvements:

  • Kill streak now resets on new game,

  • Fixed a bug where you could not pick up a medkit when standing on it with full hp, then taking damage,

  • Fixed a bug where you could walk through lasers with a ball, if you picked up the ball while already overlapping with the laser,

  • Unlocked the animations on server side from clients ping,

  • Fixed post processing on Austral and Rooftop. You should no longer experience sudden hair color changes on these maps,

  • Steam login is now mandatory, and the game will warn, if Steam is not running or offline,

UI:

  • Fixed a bug where clicking on "Leave" on the game over screen, cancelling, then clicking again would result in an instant closing window,

  • Fixed some alignment issues with the F1 panel,

  • Added a confirmation text after selecting a different character,

  • Added an about/credits in the options. This is not the final one, but until that is done, there is at least some attribution,

  • Updated some of the gameplay UI, added a weapon change panel,

Bots:

  • Easy and normal bots have been nerfed, they have proved to be too strong,

  • Bots no longer hold a grudge after respawning

