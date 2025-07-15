Dear community,

We're very happy that the major update V0.6.0 is finally ready. As we wrote in the last DevLog, unfortunately not everything went as we had hoped. However, with the new focus, we've made excellent progress, and we've incorporated many new features that we've long wanted into the game.

Room Defense Revision

In recent months, especially on our Discord server, fortresses with endless corridors devoid of units have been identified as a killjoy. This makes playing such fortresses neither exciting nor enjoyable to watch replays.

Therefore, we've decided that each room requires a minimum defense of 32 points. Players can therefore choose to distribute their maximum available defense points across many rooms or concentrate them in a few rooms without long dead ends.

Revision: Regeneration and Healing Potions

Another problem and killjoy, which we already addressed in the DevLog, is standing around waiting for their health to fully regenerate. Therefore, the hero's health regeneration is being disabled, and healing potions, as an active means of regeneration, are being strengthened and their cooldown significantly reduced. However, healing potions are limited to three uses per game, so you have to use them tactically.

Room Cosmetics

Rooms now have the maximum possible defense points. They no longer require leveling. This makes room leveling optional and unlocks additional room styles.

At level 1, rooms are empty, without decorative elements. At level 20, you unlock the "Abandoned Ruins" style (previously the default room style), and at level 50, you get the "Ancient Library."

This change significantly improves the sense of progression, as you can now focus on the defensive units in your own fortress.

Chat System

The new version now includes a global chat where all players can communicate. Chat will soon also feature detailed player information, allowing you to see equipment worn and other data about your contacts.

Of course, it is possible to mute individual players or report inappropriate content to us in the chat! We hope this will only be necessary very rarely.

The friends system now also shows whether friends are currently online.

Room Changes

Some rooms have been redesigned to have a wall instead of a railing. This change was necessary to limit unit interaction between two rooms. Otherwise, certain room pattern constructions would otherwise be a necessary component of effective fortresses.

Balancing

Since we've made great progress in the last few days, we're particularly pleased that we were able to balance and adjust a large portion of the skills in this update.

Greatsword (Skills)

Iron Blow: increased damage (150% > 240%)

Bleeding: decreased duration (5s > 4s)

Hammer of the Gods: decreased mana (40 > 32)

Whirlwind: decreased initial mana costs (12 > 8); increased damage (350% > 380%)

Shattered Ground > Electrified Ground: added 260% AoE lightning damage

Call for Armor: added trap resistance; cooldown reduced (24s > 20s)

Call for Resistance: cooldown reduced (24s > 20s)

Threaten: resistance reduction increased (25% > 35%)

Bow (Skills)

Explosive Arrow: cooldown reduced (5s > 4s)

Multishot: cooldown reduced (8s > 6s)

Bear Trap > Charged Trap: added 400% lightning aoe damage, reduced cooldown (12s > 10s)

Strafe: increased damage (320% > 360%), reduced initial mana costs (12 > 6), increased parallel targets (5 > 6)

Dodge: increased duration (6s > 8s), increased active dodge chance (15% > 16%)

Magestaff (Skills)

Firebolt: increased damage (180% > 220%)

Lightning Strike: increased damage (410% > 480%), decreased mana costs ( 25 > 24)

Cold Ray: reduced initial mana costs (5 > 4),

Traps

Spears Grate: added movement speed debuff over 2 seconds

Skull Mine: damage increased (+10%)

Tesla Tower: damage increased (+7%)

What's next?

As you can see from the cosmetics, there will be more visual customization options for rooms very soon.

We also want to add new monsters in the next update. We already have a few ideas, but we'd love to hear more suggestions and ideas here or in Discord.

We want to implement the first preparations for the league redesign in the next major update. This will likely include the League Shop, where you'll receive a variety of offers for League Tokens. These will also include unique cosmetics in the future. League Tokens will become a currency earned through active league participation.

Prioritizing our roadmap tasks

Since controller and Steam Deck support is very complex and provides little added value for active players, we'll be pushing this topic back a bit. It won't be forgotten, we promise! We just need to prioritize it a little differently.

The 360° movement of heroes will also be given a slightly lower priority. In the coming months, we plan to expand Tormentis' content and deepen its gameplay; we can always rework the systems.

Our focus in the coming weeks and months will be on significantly improving the depth of the game through new monsters, new traps, new equipment, and adjusted game systems that will further enhance the fun and provide a balanced experience for both dedicated and casual players.

Have fun!