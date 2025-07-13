Alpha Net 7.6.2

1 Complete the numerical balance of all enemies

2 Redraw the stinging bee picture

3 Fix the wandering state of the stinging bee

4 Fix the wandering state of the impact bee

5 Fix the pursuit state of the stinging bee

6 Fix the pursuit state of the impact bee

7 Fix the bug of character death

Alpha Net 7.6.1

1 Directly put the controller operation into the query bar

2 The cursor display of the controller mining

3 Support for intelligent mining of the controller

4 Draw the icon of the character attribute

5 Adjust the panel of the character attribute

6 Output the content of the character attribute

7 Fix the error prompt

8 Add the operation prompt of the character attribute panel

Alpha Net 7.5.9

1 Fix the error of keyboard and mouse control slot

2 Fix the bug of not superimposing the attributes when taking off the equipment

3 Fix the bug of client repeatedly calculating the subtracted attributes

4 Fix the error of the test attribute panel

5 Fix the error of server equipment superposition

6 The handle X key operates the equipment

7 The handle Y key operates the equipment directly

8 Detect valid clicks on the jump key

9 Fix the bug that the character bar cannot switch controllers

10 Display the controller control of the forging list

11 Control the controller of the forging in the forging list

12 Display the forging bar

13 Control the controller of the forging bar

Alpha Net 7.5.8

Alpha Net 7.5.7

1 Select the controller of the baggage bar

2 Move the handle of the baggage bar

3 Update the handle display of the handle of the baggage bar

4 Update the handle position of the information display

5 Preliminary implementation of the handle switching between tabs

6 Implement the handle display of information of other tabs

7 The handle input environment detects the treasure chest

8 The handle opens the treasure chest

9 The handle closes the treasure chest

10 The handle controls the switching of the treasure chest tab

11 The handle controls the opening of the otter scholar's store

12 The handle controls the closing of the otter scholar's store

13 Fix the jump between tabs

14 Draw the xbox icon

15 Add the handle prompt of the home page

16 Add the handle prompt in the game