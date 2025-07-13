- In-game store now functional for the most part, bugs may be present.
- Health scaling worked on and made a little bit easier for early ranks.
- 15 New trinkets and trinket / level tracking for the leaderboard.
- 1 new unlockable map from the store.
Enjoy!
Update Notes for July 13
