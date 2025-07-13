We are pleased to announce the contents of ver 2.3.0 update.

This update implements a new card expansion set!

Thank you for your continued support of Dungeon Artifact.

Newly implemented

We have implemented a new card expansion set 4 for Lydia and Smyrna respectively.

It focuses on the newly implemented “Wound” and “Charge” enchantments.

Wounds (Debuff)

'Damage taken is +X. Each time you take damage, the wound value is +1. At the end of your turn, Wounds value is reduced to 0."

Electrification (Buff)

For each change in Charge value, deals damage equal to the Charge value to the nearest enemy in two surrounding squares."

In addition, 2 new cards, Lydia and 2 new cards, Smyrna, were added to the default card pool.

Specification changes

Adjusted the UI so that the maximum number of permanent cards that can be placed on the field does not appear to be three.

Added a function to display the next action in text when the cursor is moved over an enemy.

The damage reflection of “Absolute Zero” has been changed from once to twice even if two cards are activated at the same time.

Bug Fixes