 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206167 Edited 13 July 2025 – 10:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the contents of ver 2.3.0 update.

This update implements a new card expansion set!

Thank you for your continued support of Dungeon Artifact.

Newly implemented

We have implemented a new card expansion set 4 for Lydia and Smyrna respectively.

It focuses on the newly implemented “Wound” and “Charge” enchantments.

It focuses on the newly implemented “Wound” and “Charge” enchantments.

Wounds (Debuff)

'Damage taken is +X. Each time you take damage, the wound value is +1. At the end of your turn, Wounds value is reduced to 0."

Electrification (Buff)

For each change in Charge value, deals damage equal to the Charge value to the nearest enemy in two surrounding squares."

In addition, 2 new cards, Lydia and 2 new cards, Smyrna, were added to the default card pool.

Specification changes

  • Adjusted the UI so that the maximum number of permanent cards that can be placed on the field does not appear to be three.

  • Added a function to display the next action in text when the cursor is moved over an enemy.

  • The damage reflection of “Absolute Zero” has been changed from once to twice even if two cards are activated at the same time.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented scrolling with the mouse wheel when viewing a card in possession while a card reward was being offered.

  • The card text of “Future Vision” was incorrect, and the text has been corrected to “send 2 cards from your hand to the graveyard”.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 2144221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link