Hello everyone, a small update is now online!

A new character: Black Widow Sha

Black Widow, who is affected by multiple universes, has super powers, but only one drop of blood! ! ! ! !

Not suitable for novice players at all!

But suitable for challenging players!

1. Modified some known bugs

2. For the defense map: Polar, some monsters and terrains have been optimized and will no longer be stuck.

Friends who use Black Widow to challenge survival or defense, welcome to the player group to feedback the challenge record! !

We will continue to update the game and improve the game experience. Thank you for your support and patience!

Wish you all a happy game.

Developer: Kt&Tata