 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19206135 Edited 13 July 2025 – 12:33:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added Mage unit for Persia
- Added some missing tooltips. ( mainly for persian entities ).

- Prices for advanced units have been balanced.

We appreciate every purchase of the game. It allows us to continue developing this product.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link