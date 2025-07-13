NEW
- Added 10 new Jurassic themed Weapon Charms!
- Added a weakness description to the Pterodactyl.
UPDATES
- Updated lighting for Low Settings across all maps.
- The Brachiosaurus can now kill players if they stand a little too close beneath its feet when it finishes eating from a tree.
- The poisonous raffessia now has a 3 second cooldown after it returns to its deflated state.
- Smoothened out animations of Neutral Dinosaurs on clients.
FIXES
- Fixed a few areas where AI were getting stuck in level 1.
- Fixed an issue where T-rex was taking zero damage from Big Daddy.
- Fixed an issue where Amber wasn’t spawning above Tier 1.
- Fixed an issue with neutral AI on other planets other than Jurassic were sliding around rather than walking.
-Forsakenhalo
