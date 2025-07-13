 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206098
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added 10 new Jurassic themed Weapon Charms!
  • Added a weakness description to the Pterodactyl.

UPDATES

  • Updated lighting for Low Settings across all maps.
  • The Brachiosaurus can now kill players if they stand a little too close beneath its feet when it finishes eating from a tree.
  • The poisonous raffessia now has a 3 second cooldown after it returns to its deflated state.
  • Smoothened out animations of Neutral Dinosaurs on clients.

FIXES

  • Fixed a few areas where AI were getting stuck in level 1.
  • Fixed an issue where T-rex was taking zero damage from Big Daddy.
  • Fixed an issue where Amber wasn’t spawning above Tier 1.
  • Fixed an issue with neutral AI on other planets other than Jurassic were sliding around rather than walking.


-Forsakenhalo

