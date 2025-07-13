1. Fixed a bug where, during an expedition with insufficient provisions, requesting aid from other noble houses could result in a negative amount of provisions provided.

2. Fixed a bug where an excessive number of cattle and sheep on farms caused the game to lag.

3. Fixed a bug where private troops did not return after kidnapping attempts at the Courtesan Lounge. It is now possible to lose one or two soldiers instead.

4. Fixed a bug where royal women could still be married off after taking in a husband.

5. Fixed a bug where clan members’ Charm stats could exceed 100.

6. Fixed a bug where already extinct families could still take sides in the establishment of a new monarch.

7. Fixed an issue where the number of royal soldiers lost during wars with noble houses and Vassal Princes was inaccurate.

8. Fixed a bug where private soldier skirmishes between noble houses could result in a negative number of remaining troops.