13 July 2025 Build 19206069 Edited 13 July 2025 – 08:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Added gameplay difficulty levels that can be selected from the Start Menu and are applied to the created world permanently.

Wimpy Imp - Easy
Weapons and Tools are extremely more effective, especially primitive tools.
When you die you keep your entire inventory when you respawn.
You Cannot Unlock Achievements.

Hell Wanderer – Medium
Weapons and Tools are very effective, especially primitive tools.
When you die you only drop your armour and keep the rest of your inventory when you respawn.

Demon Slayer – Hard
The way the game was designed to be played.
Weapons and Tools have regular effectiveness.
You start with no crafting materials.
When you die you drop ALL inventory and respawn with nothing.

• Added a new Thud style blocking sound effect for some of the NPC’s.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2490851
