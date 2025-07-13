Version 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added gameplay difficulty levels that can be selected from the Start Menu and are applied to the created world permanently.
Wimpy Imp - Easy
Weapons and Tools are extremely more effective, especially primitive tools.
When you die you keep your entire inventory when you respawn.
You Cannot Unlock Achievements.
Hell Wanderer – Medium
Weapons and Tools are very effective, especially primitive tools.
When you die you only drop your armour and keep the rest of your inventory when you respawn.
Demon Slayer – Hard
The way the game was designed to be played.
Weapons and Tools have regular effectiveness.
You start with no crafting materials.
When you die you drop ALL inventory and respawn with nothing.
• Added a new Thud style blocking sound effect for some of the NPC’s.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2490851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update