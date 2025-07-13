

• Added gameplay difficulty levels that can be selected from the Start Menu and are applied to the created world permanently.



Wimpy Imp - Easy

Weapons and Tools are extremely more effective, especially primitive tools.

When you die you keep your entire inventory when you respawn.

You Cannot Unlock Achievements.



Hell Wanderer – Medium

Weapons and Tools are very effective, especially primitive tools.

When you die you only drop your armour and keep the rest of your inventory when you respawn.



Demon Slayer – Hard

The way the game was designed to be played.

Weapons and Tools have regular effectiveness.

You start with no crafting materials.

When you die you drop ALL inventory and respawn with nothing.



• Added a new Thud style blocking sound effect for some of the NPC’s.

