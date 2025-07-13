 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19206040
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

Thanks to your feedback, I’ve made some important adjustments in this latest update:

✅ Day 2 Difficulty Adjustments

The Day 2 segment was harder than intended, especially on first playthroughs. I’ve rebalanced some aspects to make the experience smoother and more accessible, while still keeping the intended challenge.

✅ Achievements Fix

Some Steam achievements were not unlocking correctly — this has now been fixed! Your actions should now properly trigger achievements as expected.

Enjoy the game!

— Of Passage Team

