Hello everyone,
Thanks to your feedback, I’ve made some important adjustments in this latest update:
✅ Day 2 Difficulty Adjustments
The Day 2 segment was harder than intended, especially on first playthroughs. I’ve rebalanced some aspects to make the experience smoother and more accessible, while still keeping the intended challenge.
✅ Achievements Fix
Some Steam achievements were not unlocking correctly — this has now been fixed! Your actions should now properly trigger achievements as expected.
Enjoy the game!
— Of Passage Team
