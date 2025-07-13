Hello everyone,



Thanks to your feedback, I’ve made some important adjustments in this latest update:



✅ Day 2 Difficulty Adjustments



The Day 2 segment was harder than intended, especially on first playthroughs. I’ve rebalanced some aspects to make the experience smoother and more accessible, while still keeping the intended challenge.



✅ Achievements Fix



Some Steam achievements were not unlocking correctly — this has now been fixed! Your actions should now properly trigger achievements as expected.



Enjoy the game!



— Of Passage Team