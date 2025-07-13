We fixed a bug where you could beat the final boss by running away.



We've had 1 player that got stuck in demo-mode. The patch will make it more obvious if it happens to anyone else, please contact a dev if you run into this issue. The main screen will be marked with 'DEMO'

We have never encountered it during testing so we're not quite sure how someone could buy the game on steam without steam access.

https://discord.gg/r2aRAgQ



