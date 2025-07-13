Focused our efforts on ensuring that save games cannot enter a blocked state due to errors in mission flow or spawning all required elements to clear obstacles. We’re also dedicated to making UX improvements to increase the readability of the game, and we’ll continue adding regular quality of life changes.

Your Voice Matters - Out of Combat Saves are Coming

Launch is just the beginning. We’re reading every message, watching people play, and taking notes. We'll continue working on resolving the bugs and other issues. It would help our team so much if you could leave a Steam review, sharing your honest feedback and thoughts.



We've especially heard you loud and clear on saves. Saving anywhere outside of combat is already in testing, and we'll have it out as soon as we can.

0.7.0.13 Changelog

User Interface & Visuals

Movement Cost Readability: Improved the readability of the movement AP cost when moving the destination cursor over a cover location

System Stability

Save State Fix : Fix for save games entering a blocked state

Puzzle Progression Fix : Fix for encrustations not spawning in, making solving some puzzles impossible.

AI Softlock Fix: Fix for AI getting stuck and never ending their turn



Quality of Life

Rewind Device Buffs: Players now have 2 uses of the Rewind Device. There will be more buffs upcoming for this feature soon

Thorns no longer take damage out of combat: Elixium don't hurt me no more



