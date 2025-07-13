 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 July 2025 Build 19205958 Edited 13 July 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is BlueTale.

This time, instead of the existing multiplayer PVP mode, we will be testing the newly added dungeon crawl roguelike PVE mode!

Test Information

Mode: Dungeon Crawl Roguelike PVE

Support: Solo play / Duo multiplayer co-op

Duration: Starting today for 7 days

Playable content: Up to the 2nd floor of the dungeon / Approximately 30–50 minutes

We look forward to your feedback!

Please share any thoughts you have during the test, including optimization, balance, difficulty, controls, bugs, etc.

Feel free to leave any comments!

- Steam Community Forum

- Or leave feedback in the comments below this post

There are many areas that need improvement, but your feedback will be invaluable in making this game better.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2918401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link