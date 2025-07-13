Hello, this is BlueTale.

This time, instead of the existing multiplayer PVP mode, we will be testing the newly added dungeon crawl roguelike PVE mode!

Test Information

Mode: Dungeon Crawl Roguelike PVE

Support: Solo play / Duo multiplayer co-op

Duration: Starting today for 7 days

Playable content: Up to the 2nd floor of the dungeon / Approximately 30–50 minutes

We look forward to your feedback!

Please share any thoughts you have during the test, including optimization, balance, difficulty, controls, bugs, etc.

Feel free to leave any comments!

- Steam Community Forum

- Or leave feedback in the comments below this post

There are many areas that need improvement, but your feedback will be invaluable in making this game better.

Thank you!