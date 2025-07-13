What's New!
--0.9.3.6--
[list] Nerfed all shortcut macro keys activating multiple times when holding/spamming down the key for spells, items, tab target keys. You must now let go of the key and press it again. For example using 2 or 3 health pots can no longer be done by just holding down "H", you must press the macro multiple times. Only sword attack can be used to hold down for continuous battle. Options menus are unchanged.
Fixed issue which allowed shortcut key "E" to work and exit The Kings Island even before completion.
Fixed targeting sound for self target on The Kings island.
Fixed a glitch where exit world would freeze if quest dialogue was skipped during exiting world on a certain level.
Pop-up tip description added for the SUB button on the main map inventory.
Meditate can now be done by clicking on the heart icon in the main map inventory. Players will need to purchase or earn the heart icon.
New sound settings added to escape screen, and main menu with options such as windows settings, music volume settings, sound settings, subtitle settings (these settings can still be found where they previously were, on the main map inventory).
Boneyard subtitle fix for when skipping intro cutscene.
The sound icon on every level will now bring up the subtitles/skip options when clicked. Previously it only worked for The Mountains. The quest cut off is present if user action is done. Only hearing the quest for the very first time will not cut off from any other user action (this is how it is intended).
[*] All old A.I. art officially fully replaced with actual art. The only A.I. left is the voice overs.
Next Patch
*subject to change
--0.9.3.7--
- East Fire Island in development
- Drakun Boss Battle-strategy complete, implementation in progress.
- Level cap will be raised to 18.
- 3 new achievements in development.
- XP given and extra XP fix in development so no overlapping.
- Summoning keeper to cancel out exiting world
Changed files in this update