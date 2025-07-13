 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19205795 Edited 13 July 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We normally have a larger patch at this point in our five week cycle, but our artist has been away for some time now. We have the rest of the enemies planned out, but it'll be a few more weeks until a new one is properly added to the game.

Version v0.67.4 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.67.5 [Beta]
-You can now exit the credits screen via right click.
-Fixed minor visual issues with the Sort by Type/Tier toggle.
-Fixed some crashes and visual issues caused by viewing extremely old runs in the run history.

