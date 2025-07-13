 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19205730 Edited 13 July 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!

We've just rolled out a small update to make your game experience even more enjoyable.

The main highlight: We've lowered the unlock requirement for My Kitchen from 4 stars on a planet to just 3. Now you can get to personalizing your space even sooner!

We also want to give a massive shout-out to all of you for your incredible support and feedback. We're reading every single comment under the news posts and on the forums. Over the next week, we’ll be focusing on fixing the issues you've reported. While we can't promise to fix everything at once, we're committed to tackling as much as we can.

Thanks,
The Galactic Workshop Team

