 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19205640 Edited 13 July 2025 – 06:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[list]
  • AI: Janitors are now passive unless provoked.
    • [*]Visor:
    • Revised FX settings with the new pipeline.
    • Added a non-glass shader.
    • Introduced a glitch effect and improved visor glass settings.
    • Unified chroma and final HUD rendering.
    • Removed the focus system.

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Linux Red Eclipse Depot 967461
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link