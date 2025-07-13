We’re excited to introduce the brand‑new DRO (Digital Readout) controller on your milling machine! Now you can monitor X, Y, and Z coordinates in real time with crystal‑clear precision, making every cut more accurate and efficient.

Alongside this major feature, we’ve rolled out a collection of bug fixes to keep your sessions running without a hitch.

Thank you for your continued feedback; it’s been instrumental in shaping these enhancements.

And while you’re mastering the new DRO, rest assured we’re hard at work on our upcoming DLC: the CNC Milling Machine! This expansion will bring advanced multi‑axis controls, custom tooling presets, and a fresh set of challenge scenarios. We’ll keep you posted with sneak peeks and development updates right here—stay tuned for more milling‑powered fun!