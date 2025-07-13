 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19205557
Update notes via Steam Community

BugFix and Changes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred in the demo when certain data layers needed to be changed.

  • Increased brightness in the graveyard area.

  • Fixed an issue where potion recharge values were overwritten incorrectly.

  • Fixed an issue where certain materials were not displaying correctly in some areas of the demo.

  • I had missed the code that saves potion upgrade values, which caused some players' potion counts to break.

  • To compensate, additional Vitality Crystals will now be granted—but only if your save was affected by this issue. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience.

