BugFix and Changes
Fixed a crash that occurred in the demo when certain data layers needed to be changed.
Increased brightness in the graveyard area.
Fixed an issue where potion recharge values were overwritten incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where certain materials were not displaying correctly in some areas of the demo.
I had missed the code that saves potion upgrade values, which caused some players' potion counts to break.
To compensate, additional Vitality Crystals will now be granted—but only if your save was affected by this issue. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience.
Changed files in this update